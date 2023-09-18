Home Nation

‘Can orphan kids avail quota for disadvantaged groups in schools?’

It also asked if the benefits under the Prime Minister’s Cares Fund being provided to children orphaned during the Covid- 19 pandemic could be extended to other orphans as well.

Published: 18th September 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court recently sought response from the Central and state governments on whether an orphan child can be included in the 25 per cent quota provided by schools to “child belonging to disadvantaged groups” in accordance with the provision under the Right to Education Act, 2009.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra also asked if the benefits under the Prime Minister’s Cares Fund being provided to children orphaned during the Covid- 19 pandemic could be extended to other orphans as well.

“You have brought out a policy rightly for Covid orphans, now you must extend it to everybody. An orphan is an orphan, irrespective of whether the parents died in a road accident or due to an illness… You are attending to the condition, not to the parentage,” the CJI said.

“We direct the Union of India to take and consider this aspect as well when it responds. All the state governments shall also file their affidavits on the above aspect,” the bench said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
orphan child Supreme Court Right to Education Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp