Dehradun Diary: Govt college to be named after Ankita Bhandari

Govt college to be named after Ankita Bhandari

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that he will name the Government Nursing College at Dobh (Srikot) after Ankita Bhandari. September 18 is Ankita’s death anniversary. The CM said that our government stands with the family of daughter Ankita. “We are committed to ensuring the dignity and safety of every daughter of the state. 19-year-old Ankita, who worked as a receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Ganga Bhogpur in Pauri district, was murdered on September 18, 2022. On September 24, 2022, the police recovered her body from the Chila canal. The accused Pulkit Arya, the director of Vanantra Resort and the son of a former state-level BJP leader, and two of his employees have been in jail since last September.



Disabled graphic designer honoured

Inderjit Singh Dang, a graphic designer from Uttarakhand, who is physically challenged, has been honoured by the state tourism ministry for his outstanding contribution in his field. He has been recognized as the Best Creative Graphic Designer at a Magazine’s Uttarakhand Icons Awards, presented by Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj. Despite facing physical challenges due to a rare reaction to the polio vaccine, Inderjit’s life is a testament to unwavering determination and resilience. Maharaj said, “Every youth should take Inderjit as an inspirational lesson in their life.”

MP tops in ‘Tehri Water Sports Cup’

The four-day ‘Tehri Water Sports Cup’ held at ITBP campus Koti Colony in Tehri Garhwal concluded on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh was the overall champion with 14 gold, 07 silver and 08 bronze. Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj felicitated the winners and runners-up team participants with trophies. The Tehri Water Sports Cup, which took place from September 14 to September 17, featured open national canoeing sprint, senior men’s and women’s championships and qualifier events, in which 450 players from 22 provinces. In the event, Service Sports Control Board (SSCB) won 11 gold, 03 silver and 04 bronze in men, while MP was runner-up.

