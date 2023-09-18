Home Nation

Forgot about craftsmen for 10 years, remembered them just before 2024: Sibal's dig at PM Modi

Sibal's attack on the PM came a day after Modi launched the Rs 13,000-crore PM Vishwakarma Yojana for traditional artisans and craftsmen.

Published: 18th September 2023

A collage of PM Narendra Modi and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, used for representational purposes only. (Photos | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the launch of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, alleging that he forgot about crafts persons for 10 years and remembered them just before 2024.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "Vishwakarma Scheme: Hindu Mythology: Vishwakarma was divine carpenter and master craftsman of weapons of Gods...Modiji, far from divine, master craftsman of politics."

"Forgot about craftsmen and carpenters for 10 years! Remembered them just before 2024! Convenient. No?" he said.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to take place in 2024.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and 2 regimes, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

Under the PM Vishwakarma scheme, artisans and craftspersons will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) with a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent.

