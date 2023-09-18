New PM Vishwakarma Yojana to provide skill training, credit support to artisans

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Rs 13,000 crore PM Vishwakarma Yojana on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti on Sunday. Modi had announced the scheme during his address on the 77th Independence Day.

“Today, I dedicate ‘Yashobhoomi’ to every labourer, every ‘Vishwakarma’ of the nation,” Modi said, while launching the scheme at the India International Convention and Expo Centre in Dwarka.

The scheme aims to provide financial support, skill training, skill upgradation and marketing assistance to small artisans and craftsmen across India. The goal is to enhance their well-being and promote India’s culture, tradition and craftsmanship.

Additionally, during the launch of the ‘PM Vishwakarma Yojana,’ Modi also introduced 18 postage stamps and a Toolkit Booklet. Speaking on the occasion, he said that his government was totally dedicated to serving people from deprived sections of society.

“Modi stands for those who don’t have anyone to care about them. My government’s priorities are the development of the deprived people,” he said, adding that the ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme will improve the economic conditions of traditional artisans and craftsmen to a great extent by recognising and supporting their skills.

The PM Vishwakarama scheme covers 18 focus areas of artisans and craftsmen, who belong to various communities under the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The government has provided an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore for a period of five years to this scheme, which is said to be aimed at benefitting over 30 lakh families of traditional artisans and craftsmen, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers and barbers.

They will be provided recognition through the PM Vishwakarma certificates and identity cards; skill upgradation involving basic and advanced training; toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000; collateral-free credit support up to Rs 1 lakh in first tranche and Rs 2 lakh in the second tranche at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent; incentive for digital transactions and marketing support.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Rs 13,000 crore PM Vishwakarma Yojana on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti on Sunday. Modi had announced the scheme during his address on the 77th Independence Day. “Today, I dedicate ‘Yashobhoomi’ to every labourer, every ‘Vishwakarma’ of the nation,” Modi said, while launching the scheme at the India International Convention and Expo Centre in Dwarka. The scheme aims to provide financial support, skill training, skill upgradation and marketing assistance to small artisans and craftsmen across India. The goal is to enhance their well-being and promote India’s culture, tradition and craftsmanship.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Additionally, during the launch of the ‘PM Vishwakarma Yojana,’ Modi also introduced 18 postage stamps and a Toolkit Booklet. Speaking on the occasion, he said that his government was totally dedicated to serving people from deprived sections of society. “Modi stands for those who don’t have anyone to care about them. My government’s priorities are the development of the deprived people,” he said, adding that the ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme will improve the economic conditions of traditional artisans and craftsmen to a great extent by recognising and supporting their skills. The PM Vishwakarama scheme covers 18 focus areas of artisans and craftsmen, who belong to various communities under the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The government has provided an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore for a period of five years to this scheme, which is said to be aimed at benefitting over 30 lakh families of traditional artisans and craftsmen, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers and barbers. They will be provided recognition through the PM Vishwakarma certificates and identity cards; skill upgradation involving basic and advanced training; toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000; collateral-free credit support up to Rs 1 lakh in first tranche and Rs 2 lakh in the second tranche at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent; incentive for digital transactions and marketing support.