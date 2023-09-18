Home Nation

New PM Vishwakarma Yojana to provide skill training, credit support to artisans

The PM Vishwakarama scheme covers 18 focus areas of artisans and craftsmen, who belong to various communities under the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Published: 18th September 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2023 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

PM Vishwakarma Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a 'Vishwakarma' during the launch of 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme at India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), in New Delhi, on Sept. 17, 2023. (PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Rs 13,000 crore PM Vishwakarma Yojana on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti on Sunday. Modi had announced the scheme during his address on the 77th Independence Day.

“Today, I dedicate ‘Yashobhoomi’ to every labourer, every ‘Vishwakarma’ of the nation,” Modi said, while launching the scheme at the India International Convention and Expo Centre in Dwarka.

The scheme aims to provide financial support, skill training, skill upgradation and marketing assistance to small artisans and craftsmen across India. The goal is to enhance their well-being and promote India’s culture, tradition and craftsmanship.

Additionally, during the launch of the ‘PM Vishwakarma Yojana,’ Modi also introduced 18 postage stamps and a Toolkit Booklet. Speaking on the occasion, he said that his government was totally dedicated to serving people from deprived sections of society.

“Modi stands for those who don’t have anyone to care about them. My government’s priorities are the development of the deprived people,” he said, adding that the ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme will improve the economic conditions of traditional artisans and craftsmen to a great extent by recognising and supporting their skills.

The PM Vishwakarama scheme covers 18 focus areas of artisans and craftsmen, who belong to various communities under the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The government has provided an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore for a period of five years to this scheme, which is said to be aimed at benefitting over 30 lakh families of traditional artisans and craftsmen, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers and barbers.

They will be provided recognition through the PM Vishwakarma certificates and identity cards; skill upgradation involving basic and advanced training; toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000; collateral-free credit support up to Rs 1 lakh in first tranche and Rs 2 lakh in the second tranche at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent; incentive for digital transactions and marketing support.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Vishwakarma Yojana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp