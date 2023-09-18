Residents of this Chhattisgarh village run 40 YouTube channels

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Residents of Tulsi village, around 55 km from Raipur, are like any other villagers. But their flair for content creation using YouTube makes them different from others.

Nearly one-third of residents in Tulsi village, which has a population of around 4,000, have taken to YouTube to create compelling content on this social media platform.

The residents of this village run 40 YouTube channels, with over a dozen of them achieving monetisation.

Some of the popular channels are ‘36Garhiya’, ‘Alwa Jalwa’, Fun Tapri’, ‘Gold CG04’.

Tulsi village gained prominence on the YouTube map, thanks to the consistent efforts of Jay Verma and Gyanendra Shukla, who strived to make an ecosystem for content creation in 2016. After witnessing highs and lows in their efforts, the duo overcame challenges and achieved their first success in 2018 when they could monetise their video.

The duo said they believed in their potential and invested time in studying various YouTube channels and experimenting with different content categories. “During tough times, our village people offered resolute support and kept encouraging us,” Verma said.

Their initial goal was just to entertain the villagers. Over a period of time, around one-third of the Tulsi inhabitants turned active participants in their videos and the village became a hub for YouTubers.

The contributors and performers are in the age group of 22-60. It includes even an 85-year-old grandmother.

