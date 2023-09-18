Home Nation

SC dismisses petition seeking single "constitutional religion" for entire country

The petitioner told the bench he has filed the PIL under Article 32 of the Constitution on behalf of the people of India seeking "one constitutional religion."

Published: 18th September 2023 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2023 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - An image of the Supreme Court, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea seeking a single "constitutional religion" in the country, asking the petitioner how he can prevent people from following their respective religious faiths.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia asked the petitioner from where did he get the thought of filing such a petition.

"You say there should be one constitutional religion. Can you prevent people from following their own religions? What is this?" the bench told the man who appeared as petitioner-in-person.

Petitioners-in-person are individuals who are not lawyers but have been accorded permission to present their case in court by the registrar.

The instant petition was filed by Mukesh Kumar and Mukesh Manveer Singh.

"What is this? What do you want in this petition?" the bench asked one of them who was present before it.

The petitioner, who said he is a social activist, told the bench he has filed the public interest litigation (PIL) under Article 32 of the Constitution on behalf of the people of India seeking "one constitutional religion."

"On what basis?" asked the court.

The bench said the petition sought quashing of a constitutional order of 1950. It, however, did not mention which constitutional order it was referring to. The court then dismissed the petition.

Article 32 of the Constitution extends to the citizens of the country the right to approach the apex court through appropriate proceedings if they feel their fundamental rights have been violated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Religion Constitution Religious Freedom

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp