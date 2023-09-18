'Small in duration but big on occasion': PM Modi in address before special session of Parliament

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the special session of Parliament which would commence today is short but huge. He was speaking outside the new Parliament building.

"This Parliament session may be small in duration but is big on occasion; it is a session of historic developments. A speciality of this session is that the journey of 75 years is starting from a new destination. Now, while taking forward the journey from a new place, we have to make the country a developed country by 2047. For this, all the decisions of the time to come will be taken in the new Parliament building," he said in his address to the media ahead of the five-day session.

He also highlighted India's Chandrayaan-3 mission, the "unprecedented" success of its G20 presidency, the launch of 'PM Vishwakarma Mission', and the inauguration of the convention centre Yashobhoomi.

There is an atmosphere of festivity and enthusiasm, and the country has been filled with renewed self-confidence, he said, while telling parliamentarians to give maximum time to the short session.

PM Narendra Modi addressing the media in the premises of Parliament before the start of special sessions today.(video -TNIE).@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/z3G45IbsoK — Rajesh Kumar Thakur (@hajipurrajesh) September 18, 2023

In an apparent reference to frequent protests by opposition members during previous sessions, often leading to disruptions of proceedings, Modi hoped everyone will shed shortcomings and carry the goodness as they move into the new building of Parliament on Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday.

Today will be the last day of business in the existing building before the legislature shifts to the adjacent new building on Tuesday.

The PM is also scheduled to start a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Parliament's 75-year journey shortly.

(With PTI inputs)



