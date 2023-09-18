Solid evidence against Naidu, ED asked for probe into skill development scheme: APCID

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the State government on Sunday said the Enforcement Directorate had directed the Crime Investigation Department (APCID) to investigate the alleged multi-crore skill development corporation scam.

In a press conference in New Delhi, N Sanjay, Additional Director General, APCID, said, “We have solid evidence against Naidu who had launched the scheme bypassing rules and regulations and released an alleged Rs 371 crore from State exchequer to shell companies.”

The entire project was meticulously orchestrated by Naidu, who exercised his authority to override the recommendations and decisions made by the officials entrusted with its execution, the APCID chief asserted. The press meet was also attended by P Sudhakar Reddy, Additional Advocate General, Government of Andhra Pradesh. Journalists from Telugu regional media were, however, not allowed to attend the press conference.

According to Sanjay, in 2015-16, Ghanta Subba Rao, founder Managing Director and CEO of APSSDC, issued neither a dated nor signed government order to release Rs 371 crore on the direction of Naidu. The fund included Rs 41 crore GST. The APCID said the ED detected irregularities in the GST claim of Rs 41 crore and directed the State government to investigate the matter.

“After ED’s official input, we further investigated and found that out of Rs 371 crore, Naidu swindled Rs 241 crore from the State exchequer,” said Sanjay. He further said Suman Bose, the former Managing Director of Siemens, helped Naidu in managing funds through a number of shell companies.

According to the CID chief, the Enforcement Directorate also had indicated that the government money to the tune of Rs 241 crore was swindled in a dubious manner and established the illegalities. The Enforcement Directorate noted that the money was siphoned off from funds being released to DesignTech Systems Pvt Ltd through Skillar Enterprises India Pvt Ltd and thereafter through a web of shell companies.

On asking for the Chief Secretary’s minutes of the meeting, which directed the then Principal Secretary (Finance) PV Ramesh to release the funds, Reddy said evidence was tempered and destroyed.

“Even those files related to decision making disappeared and minutes of the meeting note was torn away so we charged him under Sec 202 of IPC,” he said.

