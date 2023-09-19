Home Nation

Adhir flags 'stark disparities', bats for job creation to emerge as developed nation 

The Congress leader also said that lowering inflation, creating jobs and bolstering the health and education sectors were key for India becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Published: 19th September 2023

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks at the event organised in the Central Hall of Parliament on the occasion of the shifting of Parliament to the new building. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday flagged the 'stark disparity' within the country in the form of wealth creation and said bridging it will be the crucial challenge in achieving a 'developed nation' status.

Addressing a function in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building, Chowdhury said India ranked 131st among 189 countries on the Human Development Index.

He said 10 per cent of India's population controlled 73 per cent of the total wealth, while 73 per cent of the wealth created in 2017 gravitated towards the wealthiest one per cent.

Chowdhury said 670 million people in the country saw their wealth increase by one per cent in 2017.

"This stark disparity presents a crucial challenge in ensuring that millions living below the poverty line have access to fundamental necessities such as food, shelter and healthcare, a prerequisite for moving towards a developed nation status," Chowdhury said.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge were present on the dias at the function.

Chowdhury said the ability to achieve developed nation status by 2047 hinged on the active involvement of citizens. The Congress leader also said that lowering inflation, creating jobs and bolstering the health and education sectors were key for India becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Chowdhury stressed that separation of powers must be maintained. "India is not a homogeneous society, We are a heterogeneous society, we need to maintain a harmonious society," he added.

