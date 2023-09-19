Home Nation

'Climate change, security on top of Indo-French ties', says French envoy

India and France have prepared a roadmap for the next 25 years (till 2047) which will celebrate the centenary of India’s independence and the diplomatic relations between India and France. 

Published: 19th September 2023

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thierry Mathou, Ambassador-designate of France to India said that there are three pillars of the Indo-French partnership roadmap. Ambassador Mathou, has come to India after completing his tenure in Bangkok. 

“The partnership is structured around three pillars. The first is a partnership for security and sovereignty whereas the second is a partnership for the planet and global issues which is essential to meet the challenges of climate change and the third is a partnership for the people,’’ he said.  

France has also sought to bring together scientists and engineers from India and France to advance research and technology in all fields, improve the lives of Indians, whether through water treatment and access to new sources of clean and affordable energy. 

“We will also work on the development of transport, create new bridges between our two cultures which have a universal vocation work together to improve global health and preserve nature on land and in the oceans, where India has so much to offer to the world and of course contribute to peace, security and development in the region,’’ he said adding that India is a country rightly described by Juliet Michelet (19th-century French historian) as ‘the matrix of the world.’

