Dhupguri sub-division: Days after TMC wins bypoll, Didi keeps promise 

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Barely 10 days past the TMC bagged victory in the Dhupguri Assembly by-election resulting in a jolt to the BJP in its north Bengal citadel, the state government initiated an effort to make the Assembly segment a status of a sub-division, a promise that the ruling party had made ahead of the electoral exercise to woo the electorates.

The Jalpaiguri district administration has readied a map for the proposed sub-division and sent it to Nabanna, the state secretariat, along with other details. Sources in the TMC said the administration has swung into action as fast as possible because the promise of a separate sub-division for Dhupguri had largely helped the party to wrest the seat won by the saffron camp in the high-octane 2021 Assembly elections.

Before setting out on her foreign trip, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said, “Once I return from my trip, I will take necessary initiatives in forming the new Dhupguri sub-division.”

TMC’s victory in north Bengal is believed to be dent in the BJP’s vote-bank in north Bengal where the saffron camp had made deep inroads in the 2021 general elections by bagging seven out of eight Lok Sabha seats. Her announcement came within nine days of Abhishek Banerjee, TMC’s national general secretary, announcing that the Assembly segment would become a new sub-division by the end of this year during his campaign before the byelection held on September 5.

The sub-division had been a long-standing demand of the people of Dhupguri. Mamata’s instruction to the administration to implement the promise on war-footing measure is said to be aimed at the next year’s Lok Sabha elections. “Other than winning the Assembly seat, our party performed on grassroot-levels in the recently concluded panchayat elections in north Bengal.

The party supremo wants to launch an aggressive onslaught in BJP’s north Bengal turf in the Lok Sabha elections as the TMC received a massive setback in the general elections four years ago,” said a senior TMC leader. In the report sent to Nabanna, the Jalpaiguri district administration earmarked areas to be included in the new sub-division and identified the space for the offices of the SDO and SDO and the strength of staff required to run the two newly set up facilities.

Dent in BJP votebank

TMC’s victory in north Bengal is believed to be dent in the BJP’s vote-bank in north Bengal where the saffron camp had made deep inroads in the 2021 general elections by bagging seven out of eight Lok Sabha seats. The sub-division had been a long-standing demand of the people of Dhupguri, which the TMC promised.

KOLKATA: Barely 10 days past the TMC bagged victory in the Dhupguri Assembly by-election resulting in a jolt to the BJP in its north Bengal citadel, the state government initiated an effort to make the Assembly segment a status of a sub-division, a promise that the ruling party had made ahead of the electoral exercise to woo the electorates. The Jalpaiguri district administration has readied a map for the proposed sub-division and sent it to Nabanna, the state secretariat, along with other details. Sources in the TMC said the administration has swung into action as fast as possible because the promise of a separate sub-division for Dhupguri had largely helped the party to wrest the seat won by the saffron camp in the high-octane 2021 Assembly elections. Before setting out on her foreign trip, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said, “Once I return from my trip, I will take necessary initiatives in forming the new Dhupguri sub-division.” TMC’s victory in north Bengal is believed to be dent in the BJP’s vote-bank in north Bengal where the saffron camp had made deep inroads in the 2021 general elections by bagging seven out of eight Lok Sabha seats. Her announcement came within nine days of Abhishek Banerjee, TMC’s national general secretary, announcing that the Assembly segment would become a new sub-division by the end of this year during his campaign before the byelection held on September 5.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The sub-division had been a long-standing demand of the people of Dhupguri. Mamata’s instruction to the administration to implement the promise on war-footing measure is said to be aimed at the next year’s Lok Sabha elections. “Other than winning the Assembly seat, our party performed on grassroot-levels in the recently concluded panchayat elections in north Bengal. The party supremo wants to launch an aggressive onslaught in BJP’s north Bengal turf in the Lok Sabha elections as the TMC received a massive setback in the general elections four years ago,” said a senior TMC leader. In the report sent to Nabanna, the Jalpaiguri district administration earmarked areas to be included in the new sub-division and identified the space for the offices of the SDO and SDO and the strength of staff required to run the two newly set up facilities. Dent in BJP votebank TMC’s victory in north Bengal is believed to be dent in the BJP’s vote-bank in north Bengal where the saffron camp had made deep inroads in the 2021 general elections by bagging seven out of eight Lok Sabha seats. The sub-division had been a long-standing demand of the people of Dhupguri, which the TMC promised.