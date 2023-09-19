In 'dry' Bihar, SHO among six cops suspended for selling liquor

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Six policemen, including a station house officer (SHO), have been put under suspension in Bihar's Buxar district for allegedly selling seized liquor from the police station's 'malkhana' (storeroom to keep court exhibits).

Bihar has been under the total prohibition of alcohol since April 2016.

Buxar Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Kumar initiated disciplinary action against the SHO and five other police personnel posted at Brahmapur police station for allegedly being involved in selling off seized liquor from police station premises.

Manish told the local media that a case has been registered against the erring cops under provisions of the Bihar Excise and Prohibition Act 2016.

The action followed a detailed report submitted by a police team constituted to look into allegations. The SP said that a container carrying cartons of liquor was seized by the Brahmapur police recently. Some cartons of the seized liquor were stocked in another room which were allegedly sold. The role of a 'chaukidar' attached to the police station is under scanner, he added.

The SHO Baijnath Choudhary, however, blamed the sub-divisional police officer of Dumraon for dragging his name in the illegal sale of seized liquor from 'malkhana'.

“I had mentioned about malafide intention of the SDPO in the station diary about a week ago,” he told the media.

SP Manish, however, feigned ignorance about the station diary maintained against the SDPO concerned. “I will certainly look into it. As of now, I am now aware of it,” he said, adding that the allegations against the SDPO would be verified.

On being contacted, SDPO, Dumraon, Afaq Akhtar Ansari said that the seized cartons were stocked in a room and sealed. But some cartons were found to be missing during verification, he told the media. The police had seized liquor worth Rs.40 lakh from the container last week.

A similar incident had come to light in Sarai police station in Vaishali district. The Vaishali SP Ravi Ranjan suspended the SHO Bidur Kumar and in-charge of 'malkhna' Muneshwar Prasad after the allegations were found to be true.

