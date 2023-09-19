Home Nation

India-Canada row: We do not go about assassinating people, says former RAW chief

India also expels diplomats but "we have never announced it in Parliament", said AS Dulat.

Published: 19th September 2023 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2023 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (R) with Canada PM Justin Trudeau

PM Narendra Modi (R) with Canada PM Justin Trudeau (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former RAW chief A S Dulat on Tuesday said Canada expelling an Indian diplomat after claiming that New Delhi was potentially linked to the killing of a Khalistani extremist will have a bearing on bilateral relations.

"It is strange that the Canadian Prime Minister announced this in the Parliament," Dulat told PTI.

"We don't do these things. We do not go around assassinating people, let me make this very clear," said Dulat, a seasoned intelligence officer who spent his career in the Intelligence Bureau and later became the head of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

He expressed concern over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau making a statement in their Parliament that "Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar".

Immediately after Trudeau made the statement, his Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced a senior Indian diplomat in Canada has been expelled as a consequence.

Hours later, New Delhi expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat action.

Dulat said India also expels diplomats but "we have never announced it in Parliament".

"Normally, the concerned person is sent back home quietly. If there was a problem our officer could have been sent home," he said and added that this move will affect bilateral relations with Canada.

Dulat said the Canadian prime minister visited India twice but neither of his visits has been successful.

"The impression is that he does not listen to us. Our concern is that Khalistanis are there. There are people who support Khalistan in Canada, North America and the United Kingdom," he said.

The former RAW chief said if Canadians wanted one of the diplomats out, it could have been done very quietly and at best the same could have been conveyed by Trudeau "to our prime minister" that the activities of a diplomat were not compatible.

"I don't know what provoked this announcement in Parliament. It will have an impact on the mutual relationship but I am sure better sense will prevail and Canadians will understand," he said.

Dulat did not agree that this move was going to affect immigration of people for employment.

"In the next few months, if Canada does not welcome Indian immigrants they will go to America. There are lots of places to go. Sikhs are now going to Australia and New Zealand," he said.

Nijjar was gunned down on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural center in Surrey in British Columbia, Canada.

  • Indian
    India has never killed much more dangerous terrorists freely roaming in Pakistan. The Canadian PM is foolish to accuse India of killing of Nijjar. He is acting like a primary school kid who is angry because he was not given the respect he expected. He is foolish enough not to realize that he is not entertained because he is supporting the terrorist Kalistanis. He should realize that India respects international laws and procedures unlike what he is doing in supporting Kalistani terrorists. He should know that most of the Sikhs in India are respectable and patriotic who do not support Kalistan.
    8 hours ago reply

  • Param
    "In the next few months
    16 hours ago reply

  • Saji Antony
    Mr. Daulat was on job when nicer PMs were at the helm. Times have changed.
    19 hours ago reply
