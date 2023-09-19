'It is ours, apna hai', says Sonia Gandhi on Women's Reservation Bill

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress' parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said the women's reservation bill "is ours", amid speculation that the bill may be tabled in Parliament.

The Congress on Monday said it welcomed the reported move as the party has been raising the demand for long. It was during the UPA government that the bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on March 9, 2010. But it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha.

Asked about the bill when she was entering Parliament on Tuesday, Gandhi said, "It is ours, apna hai."

In a post on 'X' a day back, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "We welcome the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and await the details of the Bill."

"This could have very well been discussed in the all-party meeting before the Special Session, and consensus could have been built instead of operating under a veil of secrecy," he said.

It’s been a long-standing demand of the Congress party to implement women’s reservation. We welcome the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and await the details of the Bill. This could have very well been discussed in the all-party meeting before the Special Session, and… https://t.co/lVI9RLHVY6 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 18, 2023

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said if the government introduces the women's reservation bill on Tuesday, it will be a "victory for the Congress and its allies in the UPA government."

If the government introduces the Women's Reservation Bill tomorrow, it will be a victory for the Congress and its allies in the UPA government



Remember, it was during the UPA government that the Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on 9-3-2010



In its 10th year, the BJP is… — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 18, 2023

NEW DELHI: The Congress' parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said the women's reservation bill "is ours", amid speculation that the bill may be tabled in Parliament. The Congress on Monday said it welcomed the reported move as the party has been raising the demand for long. It was during the UPA government that the bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on March 9, 2010. But it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha. Asked about the bill when she was entering Parliament on Tuesday, Gandhi said, "It is ours, apna hai."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In a post on 'X' a day back, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "We welcome the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and await the details of the Bill." "This could have very well been discussed in the all-party meeting before the Special Session, and consensus could have been built instead of operating under a veil of secrecy," he said. It’s been a long-standing demand of the Congress party to implement women’s reservation. We welcome the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and await the details of the Bill. This could have very well been discussed in the all-party meeting before the Special Session, and… https://t.co/lVI9RLHVY6 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 18, 2023 Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said if the government introduces the women's reservation bill on Tuesday, it will be a "victory for the Congress and its allies in the UPA government." If the government introduces the Women's Reservation Bill tomorrow, it will be a victory for the Congress and its allies in the UPA government Remember, it was during the UPA government that the Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on 9-3-2010 In its 10th year, the BJP is… — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 18, 2023