Home Nation

'It is ours, apna hai', says Sonia Gandhi on Women's Reservation Bill

It was during the UPA government that the bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on March 9, 2010. But it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha.

Published: 19th September 2023 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2023 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi arrives at the Parliament House during a special session, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress' parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said the women's reservation bill "is ours", amid speculation that the bill may be tabled in Parliament.

The Congress on Monday said it welcomed the reported move as the party has been raising the demand for long. It was during the UPA government that the bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on March 9, 2010. But it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha.

Asked about the bill when she was entering Parliament on Tuesday, Gandhi said, "It is ours, apna hai."

In a post on 'X' a day back, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "We welcome the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and await the details of the Bill."

"This could have very well been discussed in the all-party meeting before the Special Session, and consensus could have been built instead of operating under a veil of secrecy," he said.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said if the government introduces the women's reservation bill on Tuesday, it will be a "victory for the Congress and its allies in the UPA government."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Women Representation Bill Women Representation Reservation Politics Sonia Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp