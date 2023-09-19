LS Speaker says democracy will scale new heights in new Parliament building

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the special session of the House got kicked off on Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla described Parliament as a living symbol of the culture of dialogue.

Speaking at the opening session of the House, Birla said in the last 75 years, amid the agreements and disagreement between various parties, decisions were taken collectively in the interest of the nation, and through parliamentary deliberations.

“Laws were made for socio-economic changes in the lives of the people,” he said.

Birla expressed confidence that India’s democracy will reach new heights in the new building. He also expressed hope that all members will enter the new Parliament House with renewed hopes and expectations. “Even in times of disaster and crisis, the House has faced them with solidarity and commitment,” he added.

He observed that the Parliament House has witnessed the historic moment of independence; the making of the Constitution of India and the glorious democratic journey of the modern nation.

Remembering the Speaker of the first Lok Sabha of independent India, Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar, Birla noted that as the first Speaker, he established the Rules Committee, Privileges Committee, Business Advisory Committee, and many other parliamentary committees.

