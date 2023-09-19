Home Nation

Mumbai: Cook gives electric shock to woman employer for being rude, flees after saying sorry

When Bethsheba Morris Sheth woke up from her siesta on Sunday afternoon, she found Rajkumar Singh standing over her holding two live wires.

Published: 19th September 2023

By PTI

MUMBAI: A case of attempted culpable homicide has been registered here against a 25-year-old cook for allegedly giving electric shock to his woman employer and beating her up on account of her `rude behaviour', police said on Tuesday.

Rajkumar Singh, the accused, has been absconding after the alleged incident two days ago, said an official of Amboli police station.

The incident took place at a high-rise in suburban Andheri.

As per Bethsheba Morris Sheth, a school teacher, when she woke up from her siesta on Sunday afternoon, she found Singh standing over her holding two live wires.

He held the ends of the wires to the sides of her head, giving her a shock, and also bashed her up, she said in the complaint.

Her 11-year-old son who was in the next room came in hearing her screams, but she asked him to go back and lock himself inside as she feared Singh would harm the boy too, Sheth told police.

Singh then apologized to her, saying he was angry because of her rudeness towards him, and left the flat, the complainant said.

Police registered an FIR against Singh under section 308 (attempt to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code and search is on for the accused, the official said.

