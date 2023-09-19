Nitish's 'Bihar model' inspiration for Centre's Women's Reservation Bill: JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: JD(U) national general secretary and spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad on Tuesday claimed that the Centre introduced the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women's Reservation Bill) after drawing inspiration from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Prasad claimed that the women’s reservation bill brought by the Narendra Modi government was “inspired” by quotas for fair sex brought long ago by the Bihar CM.

He further said that Bihar led the path in 2006 itself as it was the first state in the country where women were given 50 per cent reservations in local bodies and panchayats and now the Centre has followed the same and introduced a similar bill in Lok Sabha.

“Women’s representation has improved drastically in the police force, too. With 29,175 personnel, Bihar has the highest number of women in police force," Prasad added.

The JD (U) leader also enumerated various other steps taken in the direction of women’s empowerment taken by the state, which included free bicycles and uniforms to school girls which led to a remarkable improvement in their enrollment ratio.

He also mentioned scholarships for those pursuing higher studies besides schemes to incentivize women entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former minister Nand Kishore Yadav said that Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Nari Shakti Vandana Bill in the Lok Sabha on the very first day of the new Parliament building.

He said that there was a provision for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and assemblies, adding that 181 seats would be reserved for women in the Lok Sabha. The country is being rebuilt under the leadership of PM Modi, he added.

Senior RJD leader and former chief minister Rabri Devi said that the women's reservation bill brought by the Narendra Modi government should have provided separate quotas for those belonging to SCs, STs, and OBCs. In a statement issued here, she said that 'quota within quota' was essential for the women.

