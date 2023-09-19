Old Parliament building to be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan': PM Modi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With the Parliament shifting from the old building to the new building on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that the building, where meetings of the Constituent Assembly were held to frame the Constitution, should be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan'.

Speaking at an event in the Central Hall attended by MPs from both Houses, PM Modi said every law made in the Parliament, every discussion held and every signal given should encourage the Indian aspiration.

Referring to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, PM Modi made a suggestion for giving a new name to the old parliament building which has seen history being made.

"I have a suggestion. Now, when we are going to the New Parliament, its (Old Parliament building) dignity should never go down. This should not be left just as the Old Parliament building. So, I urge that if you agree, this should be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan'," he said.

PM Modi called upon political parties to make the right decisions about the country’s future and not think only of political benefits.

“We have to make the right decisions at the right time for the future. We cannot restrict ourselves to just thinking about the political benefits...Knowledge and innovation are the demands and we should focus on it. After Chandrayaan-3's success, our youth is inspired by the science and technology sector. We do not have to miss this opportunity," PM Modi said.

"Now, we have to walk towards being the best in the world in the manufacturing sector. I had said from the Red Fort - Zero Defect, Zero Effect. There should be no defects in our products and the process should not have an effect on the environment. We have to go before the world with this 'Zero Defect, Zero Effect',” he added.

The MP moved to the new Parliament building after the event ended in the central hall. The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be held in the new building on Tuesday.

"Today, we are going to have the beginning of a new future in the new Parliament building. Today, we are going to the new building with the determination to fulfil the resolve of a developed India," PM Modi said.

He said the country will need to work on a larger canvas to achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation.

“In the 25 years of Amrit Kaal, India will have to work on a larger canvas. The time for us to get caught up in smaller issues is over. First of all, we will have to meet the goal of becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat...It is the need of the hour, it is everyone's duty. Parties do not come in its way. Sirf Dil chahiye, desh ke liye chahiye," he said.

"Every law made in the Parliament, every discussion held in the Parliament, and every signal given by the Parliament should encourage the Indian aspiration. This is our responsibility and the expectation of each and every Indian. Whatever reforms are made here, Indian aspiration should be our priority.

“Can anyone ever make a big picture on a small canvas? Just as we cannot make a big picture on a small canvas, in the same way, if we cannot enlarge the canvas of our thinking, we will not be able to paint a picture of a grand India," he added.

PM Modi said India is filled with a new energy and this can change the dreams of crores of people into reality.

"I had said from Red Fort - Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai. If we look at the events one after the other, each one of them bears witness that today, India has reawakened with a new consciousness. India is filled with a new energy. This consciousness and energy can change the dreams of crores of people into resolutions and make those resolutions into a reality."

The Prime Minister also spoke about the significant laws passed by his government in the past nine years.

“Muslim mothers and sisters got justice because of this Parliament, law opposing 'triple talaq' was unitedly passed from here. In the last few years, Parliament has also passed laws giving justice to the transgenders. We have unitedly passed laws that will guarantee a bright future for the specially-abled people. It is our privilege that we got the opportunity to abrogate Article 370 from the Parliament.," he said.

Parliament moved to the new building in the Special Session of Parliament which began on Monday. The two Houses discussed 75 years of parliamentary journey on Monday. The Special Session of Parliament will continue till September 22.

