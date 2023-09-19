PM Modi addresses MPs in Central Hall, says 'We are going to make new beginnings for a new future'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged Members of Parliament to reaffirm the commitment to make India a developed nation by 2047 and described the move to the new Parliament building as a new beginning towards a new future.

He was addressing a gathering of MPs at the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building during a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India.

"In the new Parliament building, we are going to make new beginnings for a new future," Modi said.

#WATCH | Special Session of Parliament | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...Muslim mothers and sisters got justice because of this Parliament, law opposing 'triple talaq' was unitedly passed from here. In the last few years, Parliament has also passed laws giving justice to… pic.twitter.com/gnOY7JDtu3 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023

Excerpts from PM Narendra Modi's speech:

Today, we reaffirm our commitment to making India a developed nation by 2047

Since 1952, 41 heads of state from across the world have addressed our MPs in Central Hall

More than 4,000 laws have been passed by Parliament in the last seven decades

PM Modi mentions key bills passed such as triple talaq, and says many mistakes of the past were corrected in this Parliament.

It is our good fortune that Article 370 could be abrogated in this Parliament which was key for fighting terrorism, and separatism.

Today, Bharat is 5th largest economy but it is moving with resolve to be among the top three economies

Some people here may not think so but the world is confident about India's rise to be among top three economies

We are fortunate to be living in a time when Indian aspirations are at a height not seen in over 1,000 years

All laws made, and all debates in Parliament must be aimed at encouraging Indian aspirations

Indian aspirations must be a priority for all reforms we undertake

India must move to a bigger canvas now to reach its rightful place, there is no time for focusing on smaller issues.

Making India self-reliant is everyone's responsibility

