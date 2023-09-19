Raipur Diary: Kejriwal steps up campaign in Bastar

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

With over 65 delegates, G20 FWG meeting begins

Over 65 delegates from G20 member and invitee countries and International organisations are attending a two-day meeting of the G20 Framework Working Group (FWG), that commenced on Monday, under the Indian Presidency. The FWG facilitated extensive discussions over the latest global economic outlook and the policy guidance on many of the key macroeconomic issues as the gathering at the meet explored future areas of work. The session was chaired by Chandni Raina, adviser, ministry of finance and Sam Beckett, chief economic adviser, HM Treasury UK.

MoU inked to produce renewable energy

In a first, Jindal Renewables Power Pvt Ltd (JRPPL) will set up Pumped Storage Projects in districts of Raigarh and Bilaspur with an investment of Rs 11, 730 crore. JRRPL signed an MoU with the state government for 2,160 MW power generation through such projects. Pumped Storage Hydropower (PSH) is a form of hydroelectric energy storage. It is a configuration of two water reservoirs at different elevations that can generate power as water moves down from one to the other (discharge), passing through a turbine, informed Pradeep Tandon, JSPL executive president.

Kejriwal steps up campaign in Bastar

Arvid Kejriwal didn’t lash out at the ruling Congress government during his recent visit to Jagdalpur, his fourth during the last six months in Chhattisgarh. He did cite Congress and BJP in his public meeting in Bastar. However, that was in the context of seeking one opportunity for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Chhattisgarh. “Give us just one chance and I challenge you’ll not vote for the two parties for the next 50 years,” he said while narrating his 10 guarantees promised to the people if voted to power. Delhi CM didn’t name Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, nor uttered a word on any alleged corruption while keeping his speech simple and straightforward.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com

