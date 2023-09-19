Special Parliament session: Rajya Sabha witnesses a battle of wits

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE first day of the five-day special Parliament session saw members resorting to poetry and humour to target the other side.

Taking a swipe at the Narendra Modi-led government, Congress president and the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wondered what’s the point of changing names when nothing else changes.

“Badalna hai to halat badlo, aise naam badalne se kya hota hai? Dena hein to yuva ko rozgar do, sab ko berozgar karke kya hota hai?” (If you want to change something, change the situation; what’s the use of changing names? If you want to give something, give employment to youngsters, what will be accomplished by making everyone unemployed?), he said while opening his speech with a Hindi poem.

Kharge said earlier prime ministers including Atal Bihari Vajpayee had given their statements in the House many times but Modi seldom does it.

Addressing Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Kharge said: “The problem is that the prime minister does not even listen to you. Whenever the opposition looks up to the Chair, you look at the BJP leaders.”

To this, Dhankhar said: “Main majboor nahin, majboot hoon (I am not helpless, I am strong).”

Responding to Kharge’s charges, Union minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said the Congress members walk out whenever the prime minister is in the House.

