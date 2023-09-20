Home Nation

Class 8 boy calls Lucknow police control, threatens to blow up Ayodhya's Ram Mandir; held 

Initial investigation revealed that the student watched a video on YouTube with his friend which said that Ram Temple would be bombed on September 21. He thought of informing the police.

Published: 20th September 2023

Ayodhya, Ram Temple

Replica of the proposed Ram Mandir on display at Karsewakpuram, in Ayodhya. (File| PTI)

A 14-year-old old boy was held for threatening to blow up the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a police officer said on Wednesday.

According to Hindi news outlet Dainik Bhaskar, the Class 8 student who is a resident of Itauria, Fatehganj East, Bareilly, made a call to emergency Helpline 112 on September 19 evening and said that the Ram temple would be blown up on September 21.

When the police asked his name and address, he got scared and disconnected the call, switching off the mobile.

Lucknow Police and Ayodhya Police jointly traced the mobile number and held the boy from Bareilly.

Initial investigation revealed that the student had watched a video on YouTube with his friend which said that Ram Temple would be bombed and so he thought of informing the police. He is being interrogated by the police.

In February, a phone call from an unidentified man was received by an Ayodhya resident, who threatened to blow up the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. He alerted the police who issued an alert to all personnel deployed at various locations in the district.

It is said that the first phase of the temple construction would be completed by December 30 this year, while the first and second storeys will get the final touch by the end of 2024.

The temple would be opened for devotees for the darshan of Lord Ram after the completion of the first phase of construction in December.

