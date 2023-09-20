Hold discussion on India-Canada diplomatic row in Parliament: NCP asks govt

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid deteriorating diplomatic ties between India and Canada, NCP leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday asked the government to hold a discussion on the matter during the ongoing special session of Parliament.

India on Tuesday had rejected as "absurd" and "motivated" Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June and kicked out a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

Sule raised the issue while speaking on the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha.

"I stand on behalf of NCP in full support of this bill...There is another piece of information in today's newspaper which is about the incidents that happened in Canada," Sule said.

"Since this is a special session only for five days, I request the government to debate a few topics which are equally relevant as today's. One is the Canada issue, the second is Maharashtra, Maratha, Dhangar, Lingayat and Muslim reservation," she added.

She also demanded a detailed discussion on issues like onion prices, inflation and drought in some parts of the country.

India on Wednesday advised its nationals in Canada and those contemplating to travel there to exercise utmost caution in view of anti-India activities in some parts of that country. The advisory came amid further deterioration of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

