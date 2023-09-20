Home Nation

In Rajya Sabha, Kharge and Sitharaman lock horns over women candidates

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a second consecutive day of disruptions on Tuesday during a special parliamentary session at the new Parliament building in New Delhi.

Published: 20th September 2023

Kharge and Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman and Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajya Sabha (PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

Tensions flared as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge engaged in a heated exchange over Kharge’s comments on the selection of women candidates from SC and ST sections by political parties.

Kharge’s remarks came after PM Narendra Modi introduced the ‘Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam’ Bill in the Lok Sabha, aiming to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Kharge criticised political parties for favouring weaker women over educated and capable ones, triggering strong protests from the ruling party.

Sitharaman vehemently objected, stating that Kharge’s statement was offensive and demeaning to women. She highlighted the BJP’s efforts to empower women and mentioned President Droupadi Murmu as an example. The Opposition supported Kharge, leading to a tumultuous atmosphere.

Kharge emphasised that women from backward classes and scheduled castes often lack opportunities, indirectly referring to Sitharaman. She defended the BJP’s stance, advocating for reservations for all women.

As chaos ensued, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar intervened. Kharge persisted with allegations that the Centre delayed GST payments to states, prompting a strong response from Sitharaman. Dhankhar asked both to share supporting documents.

