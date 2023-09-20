Maharashtra: BJP MLC’s remarks on Ajit Pawar irk faction

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: NCP MLAs of Ajit Pawar-led faction are reportedly upset over BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar’s “foul and low-level” remark against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar allegedly called Pawar a “wolf”, while accusing the NCP leader of not throwing his weight behind the need for Dhangar reservation.

The BJP MLC shot a letter to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis demanding inclusion of Dhangar community in Scheduled Tribes, but refused to address Ajit Pawar. Padalkar said he did not trust Pawar even though he is part of the Mahayuti government (BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP).

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar (Twitter)

Following the development, supporters of Ajit Pawar staged an agitation in Pune and other parts of the state.

Meanwhile, sources in the NCP said that they joined the government for development, not to get insulted by BJP leaders like Gopichand Padalkar, who according to them continues to use foul and low-level language.

Fadnavis, reacting to Padalkar’s remarks, said the leaders in Mahayuti alliance (the BJP, Shiv Sena-Shinde faction, NCP, and other allied parties) should not make any inappropriate remark against each other.

Padalkar, in the 2019 assembly elections, lost the deposit against Ajit Pawar in Baramati seat. Fadnavis still promoted him as an MLC to allegedly use him to target both the Pawars.

