Mark the dates: CUET-UG to be held in May 2024

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency on Tuesday announced the exam calendar for 2024.

The CUET-UG (common university entrance test-undergraduate) and NEET (national eligibility cum entrance test) will be held in May, while the CUET-PG will be held in March and UGC-NET (university grants commission-national eligibility test) in June.

The JEE-Mains (joint entrance examination) will be held in two sessions: the first session will be held in January and the second in April. The UGC-NET will be conducted next year from June 10-21. The results of the exam will be announced within three weeks of the last test.

The National Testing Agency also announced the dates for the UGC-NET December 2023 cycle. The UGC NET December 2023 cycle will be conducted from December 6-22, 2023. It will be held in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

In a series of posts on the micro-blogging site X, University Grants Commission chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar announced the dates for the competitive examinations. “For the academic year 2024-25, the Common University Entrance Test for Under-graduate programmes (CUET-UG) will be conducted by NTA from 15 May - 31 May, 2024. Results will be announced within three weeks of the last test,” Kumar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“For the academic year 2024-25, Common University Entrance Test for Post-graduate programmes (CUET-PG) will be conducted by the National Testing Agency from 11 March-28 March, 2024,” he posted. The results will be announced within three weeks of the last test, he added.

The JEE-Mains will be conducted in two sessions in 2024. While the first session of JEE-Mains 2024 will be conducted between January 24 and February 1, the second session will be held between April 1 and 15.

The NEET undergraduate test for next year will be conducted on May 5 in a pen-and-paper mode, the NTA said in an official circular. The results of this will be declared in the second week of June 2024.

However, the registration dates for the undergraduate entrance examinations have not been announced yet. In the 2023 academic year, the CUET-UG was held in phases from May 21 to June 23.

While this year, the JEE-Mains Session 1 exam was held between January 24 and 31, the NEET-UG 2023 was held on May 7.

This year, the UGC-NET June 2023 exam was held in two phases: from June 13 to 17 and from June 19 to 22.

The UGC-NET exam decides the eligibility for candidates to be selected for the posts of ‘Assistant Professor’, ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

