Mumbai Diary: Bury differences, Rahul tells top Congress leaders

Bury differences: Rahul to top Cong leaders Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his recent Mumbai visit told top leaders of the Maharashtra unit to bury their differences and work for the party. He told them there will be no change in the present arrangement in Maharashtra, each one has to adjust and work for the larger goal. Gandhi’s sermon has given a strong message that Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole will not be replaced at any cost as Congress Legislative Party leader and senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat demanded earlier. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be fought under the leadership of Patole while other senior Congress leaders will have to make peace Maratha quota leader ends hunger strike Maratha quota leader Manoj Garaje Patil who was on 17 days hunger strike for Maratha reservations ended his strike abruptly without getting any written assurance that he had earlier demanded. Patil’s decision to end his hunger strike raised many eyebrows in political circles, the reason he had set five demands to withdraw his protest interestingly, neither one of them was fulfilled by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in true letter and spirit. Even Shinde did not give assurance of giving Kunbi caste certificates to all Marathas, but he successfully broke Patil’s fast. Ajit Pawar-led faction reluctant to lead rally NCP ministers, who are with Ajit Pawar-led faction, were reluctant to organize the ‘Uttar Sabha’ — Answer rally — against NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s rally. Agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde was not ready to have Uttar Sabha in Beed in fear that the rally may crash due to the controversial statements of the leaders and attack on Sharad Pawar. However, minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Sunil Tatkare persuaded him to plan the rally as they did not want to look like they had done something wrong by joining the BJP. The matter escalated to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar who pushed Munde to have the Uttar Sabha where over Rs 10 crore was spent for the arrangement, but Bhujbal’s remarks about Telgi spoiled the atmosphere.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sudhir Suryawanshi Our correspondent in Maharashtra suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com