Old Parliament building now Samvidhan Sadan

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing legislators in the Central Hall on Tuesday, officially named the Old Parliament House as ‘Samvidhan Sadan’ before the impending move to the new Parliament building.

He expressed the government’s determination to transform India into a ‘Viksit-Bharat’ and drew inspiration from the historic grandeur of the Central Hall.

Reflecting on the historical significance of the Old Parliament House, the PM highlighted that it was where the Constitution took shape, and the transfer of power was executed. He noted that the Central Hall adopted the national flag and anthem after independence, hosting over 41 heads of states and governments from around the world since 1952.

Additionally, Indian presidents addressed the hall 86 times, and both Houses passed around 4,000 Acts in seven decades.

Touching on the removal of Article 370, the PM claimed that Jammu and Kashmir was progressing towards peace and development, asserting that India was now brimming with energy. He stressed the importance of achieving faster progress rates, emphasising that reforms introduced in Parliament should prioritise the aspirations of every Indian.

Modi said that India should work on a larger canvas and become “Atmanirbhar” (self-reliant). Strengthening the economy and ensuring social justice were vital, given that the world was looking to India, which is now recognised as “Vishwa Mitra” rather than a “neutral country” from the Cold War era.

Highlighting India’s potential and growing strength, he mentioned India’s role in the G20. Later, in the Lok Sabha of the new Parliament building, he announced a historic bill named ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ to strengthen democracy and empower women.

Modi assured the nation’s mothers, sisters, and daughters of his commitment to making this bill into law. He called for collective dialogues and debates for the welfare of all and urged members to follow parliamentary traditions.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Modi underlined the significance of passing the bill unanimously to realize the full potential of “Narishakti” in nation-building. He expected the Rajya Sabha to pass the bill without hindrance as the Upper House of Parliament.

Modi stressed the need to set goals with specific timelines, as the nation was no longer willing to wait. He recalled the bill’s long history, beginning in 1996, and expressed confidence that it would finally become law, energising “Narishakti”.

