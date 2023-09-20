Home Nation

'Secular', 'socialist' missing from copies of Constitution given to lawmakers: Adhir Ranjan

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the copies carried the original version of the Preamble of the Constitution and that these words were added later to it after constitutional amendments.

Published: 20th September 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, holding a copy of the Constitution of India, walks towards the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday alleged that the words "secular" and "socialist" were missing from the Preamble in the copies of the Constitution given to lawmakers on the opening day of the new Parliament building.

"This is as per the original Preamble. Amendments were made later," he asserted.

Terming the matter as serious, Chowdhury said the words have been "cleverly removed" and expressed doubts over the intentions of the BJP government.

"The Preamble of the Constitution in the copy that we carried to the new building does not include the words secular and socialist. They have been cleverly removed. This is a serious matter and we will raise this issue," he told reporters.

Chowdhury said he knows that the words were added later in 1976 to the Constitution.

"For me this is a serious issue. I doubt their intentions as their heart does not seem to be clear on this," he said.

The Congress Leader of the House in Lok Sabha also said that if someone gives a copy of the Constitution today, it should carry the version of it as of today.

Binoy Viswam of the CPI-M termed the omission of the words as a "crime", Several opposition MPs, including those from the Left and other parties, are likely to raise the matter at their meeting.

Comments(2)

  • Abdul Karim Abdul Rahman

    Jai hind Jai secularism
    7 hours ago reply

  • Suresh poyithaya

    What is the big hue and cry about the sham secularism. India's secularism is nothing but minority appeasements. Which other country in the world is really secular. Which country in the world
    8 hours ago reply
