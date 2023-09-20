Home Nation

Udhayanidhi cites President's absence in new Parliament building to sharpen attack on Sanatana Dharma

The TN Youth Welfare and Sports Development minister had earlier stoked a row with his anti-Sanatana Dharma remarks.

Published: 20th September 2023 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

DMK Youth Wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin. (File photo)

By PTI

MADURAI: DMK Youth wing leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday alleged President Droupadi Murmu was not invited to the new Parliament building, during its inauguration earlier or now, as she was a widow and hailed from the tribal community and said "this is what we call Sanatana Dharma."

The Youth Welfare and Sports Development minister had earlier stoked a row with his anti-Sanatana Dharma remarks that led to a heated debate across the country, especially with the BJP targeting him over the issue.

Speaking at a party event here, he said Murmu was neither invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament building a few months ago, nor presently when it is hosting its first ever session, a five-day special sitting where the women's reservation bill was passed today.

"Who is our first citizen--the President. What is her name? It is Droupadi Murmu. She was not invited for the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament building. This is what we call Sanatanam," he said.

"Yesterday a female Hindi actor was taken to the new Parliament building but there was no permission for the president. Why? Because Draupadi Murmu is from a tribal community, because she has lost her husband. This is what we call Sanatana Dharma," he added.

