UP: Brothers aged 4 and 6 die in attack by bees, grandmother injured

By PTI

GONDA: Two boys, aged four and six, died after being stung by a swarm of bees in a village here while their grandmother, who was injured in the attack, has been hospitalised, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Madnapur village in the Mankapur area on Tuesday when Uttama (65) was out with her grandsons Yug (4) and Yogesh (6) and a swarm of bees attacked them, local SHO Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

All of them were rushed to a community health centre, where Yug died, he said.

Yogesh and Uttama were rushed to the district hospital.

Yogesh also died during treatment while the condition of Uttama was stated to be stable, the official added.

