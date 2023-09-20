Home Nation

UP: Brothers aged 4 and 6 die in attack by bees, grandmother injured

Uttama (65) was out with her grandsons Yug (4) and Yogesh (6) and a swarm of bees attacked them.

Published: 20th September 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

GONDA: Two boys, aged four and six, died after being stung by a swarm of bees in a village here while their grandmother, who was injured in the attack, has been hospitalised, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Madnapur village in the Mankapur area on Tuesday when Uttama (65) was out with her grandsons Yug (4) and Yogesh (6) and a swarm of bees attacked them, local SHO Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

All of them were rushed to a community health centre, where Yug died, he said.

Yogesh and Uttama were rushed to the district hospital.

Yogesh also died during treatment while the condition of Uttama was stated to be stable, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bee attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp