Yoga guru Ramdev's Bhartiya Shiksha Board gets pan-India accreditation on lines of CBSE, ICSE

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bhartiya Shiksha Board (BSB) founded by yoga guru Ramdev has been designated as a pan-India School Education Board on the lines of other national school boards such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Council of Secondary Education (ICSE).

In its recent circular, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), a national-level council for technical education, said that the Bhartiya Shiksha Board is a pan-India school education board.

The circular was addressed to all the Vice Chancellors of technical universities and directors and principals of AICTE-approved institutions.

The circular issued by Dr Mamta Rani Agarwal said that the Bhartiya Shiksha Board (BSB) was established on March 9, 2019, and was approved by the Education Ministry on January 25, 2023.

“Association of Indian Universities (AIU) accords equivalence to school Boards in India,” the circular said.

It said that AIU, through its August 3, 2022 letter, has accorded equivalence for Grade 10 and Grade 12 Board examination qualifications of Bhartiya Shiksha Board (BSB) that shall function as a regular school Board within India. The circular was issued on September 11 but was posted on the AICTE website on September 14.

“You are, therefore, requested to consider Bhartiya Shiksha Board as a Pan India School Education Board,” the circular said.

The executive members of the board are headed by Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, the co-founder of the yoga guru's FMCG company Patanjal, an Indian multinational conglomerate holding company based in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

According to its website, the board aims to give students a comprehensive education integrating traditional Indian knowledge systems with modern science and technology.

It said that the Bhartiya Shiksha Board began as a “movement to re-establish Indian knowledge systems by consciously discarding Macaulay’s toxic legacy that wilfully liquidated our indigenous education and knowledge systems –Bhartiya Gyan Parampara and the Gurukul system and substituted it with the western culture and slave mindset of a colonised nation.”

It added that “BSB has come into existence with a mandate to devise a genuinely indigenous model of school education that would blend the ancient Indian knowledge heritage with modern scientific knowledge and e-learning. BSB would affiliate government and private schools all over India to disseminate their uniquely ‘Bhartiya’ educational model.”

It said that BSB had devised a national education system that takes due cognisance of the latest scientific research happening in the field of brain development, child development and learner-centred pedagogy and combines them with qualities of our own Bhartiya model of schooling – the Gurukul system and Guru Shishya Parampara.

The other board members are spiritual guru Morari Bapu; Swami Govind Giri Ji; Shrinivasa Varakhedi, Vice Chancellor Central Sanskrit University, Delhi; Dr Nagendra Prasad Singh, ex-IAS; Padamshri Dr Punam Suri, Dr. Ved Prakash, former UGC Chairman; Manoj Srivastava, Director, CBSE and Gridhar Malaviya, the chancellor of Banaras Hindu University.

