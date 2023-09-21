'Census in the country should begin immediately and there should not be any further delay': Bihar CM

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that the census in the country should begin immediately and there should not be any further delay in commencing the exercise. His remarks came a day after Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah said in the parliament that the census would begin after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Nitish, whose party JD(U) supported the Woman’s reservation bill in the parliament on Wednesday, said, “The census should have been completed in the country in 2021 but it got delayed for the first time. Why wait for 2024? It should commence immediately.”

Shah on Wednesday asserted that the census would begin after the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Nitish told media persons that the enumeration exercise should start without any further delay. "We wanted to conduct a caste-based census along with a decadal census in the country. But the Centre didn't agree and we had to finally do the caste survey on our own," he added.

JD(U) supremo claimed that the caste-based survey was beneficial for all sections of society. “The social groups other than SCs and STs have been counted and information about their economic status has been collected,” he asserted.

He said that the majority of the people shared their information without any hindrance. The data collected during the caste-based survey would help the government formulate policies and schemes for the welfare of economically backward sections.

Referring to the Woman's Reservation Bill, he said the Centre must move fast to implement the proposals for the women's reservation. “It would be good if proposals in the women's reservation bill were implemented in the country at the earliest. I have always supported women's reservations. There must be assured representation. Our government has ensured adequate representation of women wherever it is possible,” Nitish said. He claimed that Bihar was the first state to provide the highest representation of women in the country. He demanded that there should be provision for women from Scs, STs, OBCs and economically backward classes (EBCs) to get adequate representation.

