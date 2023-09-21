Home Nation

Congress files FIR against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for 'hate speech'

Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia alleged that Sarma had given a clear instigation towards violence and arson.

Published: 21st September 2023 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 12:37 PM

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has filed an FIR against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for alleged "hate speech."

According to the FIR lodged with the Nazira Model Police Station in Assam’s Sivasagar district, Sarma had suggested that 10 Janpath should be burnt. 

Saikia alleged Sarma had made the “banal and hateful” statement during the Jan Ashirwad rally in Vidhisha district of Madhya Pradesh on September 19. He pointed out that 10 Janpath is the residence of Congress leader and MP, Sonia Gandhi who is also the widow of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Saikia alleged that by making such a statement, the Assam CM had taken electoral rhetoric to its ugliest form in a country governed by the rule of law.

“While taunting Sri Kamal Nath, a prominent member of the Indian National Congress about his Hindu identity, Sri Sarma has directly suggested that 10 Janpath should be burnt,” the FIR reads.

Saikia alleged that Sarma had given a clear instigation towards violence and arson. 

“By suggesting that the residence of a 77-year-old lady be burnt down, Sri Sarma is not just attacking a prominent face of the Opposition but he is giving a clarion call towards arson,” the Assam Congress leader said.

“Such wanton statements coming from a Constitutional authority has the potential of causing misguided persons to resort to violence and potentially cause harm to the residents of 10 Janpath. This is a clear instigation towards rioting and abetment of arson on the part of Sri Himanta Biswa Sarma and he is liable to be booked under Sections 153 and 115/436 of the Indian Penal Code,” Saikia said.

He said the statement made by Sarma was widely circulated over print, electronic and social media and it is accessible in Assam. 

“Accordingly, the effects of the instigation and violent rhetoric is felt within your good office’s jurisdiction. I, therefore, implore you to register an FIR and take necessary action in this regard,” Saikia further wrote in the FIR.

