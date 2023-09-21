Don't provide platform to people facing terrorism cases, I&B ministry advises TV channels

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) on Thursday advised television news channels against inviting individuals against whom there are 'serious' criminal or terrorism cases registered or belonging to an organisation banned in the country.

The advisory has been issued in the wake of a discussion aired on a channel in which a person in a foreign country against whom there are serious cases of crime including terrorism, belonging to an organisation proscribed by law in India, made an appearance.

During the discussion, the person in question had made several comments which are detrimental to the sovereignty, integrity of the country, security of India, friendly relations of India with a foreign state and also have the potential of disturbing public order in the country, stated the ministry.

“Attention is invited to Section 20 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 laying down the circumstances and conditions under which the Central Government may, by order, regulate or prohibit transmission/retransmission of any television channel or programme in public interest, and where it is considered necessary and expedient to issue such orders in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of state, friendly relations of India with any foreign state, or public order or decency or morality,” read the advisory.

The ministry cautioned the channels saying that the government upholds media freedom and respects its rights under the Constitution but at the same time the content telecast by TV channels must adhere to the provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

“Television channels are advised to refrain from giving any platform to reports/references about and views/agenda of persons of such background including those against whom there are charges of serious crimes/terrorism and belonging to organizations which have been proscribed by law, having regard to the reasonable restrictions laid down under Article 19(2) of the Constitution and mentioned under sub-section (2) of Section 20 of the Act,” stated the advisory.

NEW DELHI: The ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) on Thursday advised television news channels against inviting individuals against whom there are 'serious' criminal or terrorism cases registered or belonging to an organisation banned in the country. The advisory has been issued in the wake of a discussion aired on a channel in which a person in a foreign country against whom there are serious cases of crime including terrorism, belonging to an organisation proscribed by law in India, made an appearance. During the discussion, the person in question had made several comments which are detrimental to the sovereignty, integrity of the country, security of India, friendly relations of India with a foreign state and also have the potential of disturbing public order in the country, stated the ministry.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Attention is invited to Section 20 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 laying down the circumstances and conditions under which the Central Government may, by order, regulate or prohibit transmission/retransmission of any television channel or programme in public interest, and where it is considered necessary and expedient to issue such orders in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of state, friendly relations of India with any foreign state, or public order or decency or morality,” read the advisory. The ministry cautioned the channels saying that the government upholds media freedom and respects its rights under the Constitution but at the same time the content telecast by TV channels must adhere to the provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995. “Television channels are advised to refrain from giving any platform to reports/references about and views/agenda of persons of such background including those against whom there are charges of serious crimes/terrorism and belonging to organizations which have been proscribed by law, having regard to the reasonable restrictions laid down under Article 19(2) of the Constitution and mentioned under sub-section (2) of Section 20 of the Act,” stated the advisory.