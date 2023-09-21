Indian medical graduates can now pursue PG and practise in US, Canada, Australia, NZ

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian medical graduates will now be able to practise and pursue post-graduation in foreign countries as the National Medical Commission (NMC) has been accorded recognition by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) for 10 years -- the highest standards in medical education and accreditation.

Countries in which they can now practise or pursue post-graduation include the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, according to a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry.

“The National Medical Commission (NMC), India has achieved the remarkable feat of being granted the coveted World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) Recognition Status for a remarkable tenure of 10 years,” the statement said.

“This recognition is a testament to NMC’s unwavering commitment to the highest standards in medical education and accreditation,” it added.

This is the first time that the NMC, which is India's premier regulatory body overseeing medical education and practice, has received this recognition.

As part of this recognition, all the 706 existing medical colleges in India will become WFME accredited and the new medical colleges that will be set up in the coming 10 years will automatically become WFME accredited.

With NMC being WFME-accredited, all Indian medical students will become eligible to apply for the Education Commission on Foreign Medical Education (ECFMG) and United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE).

The recognition will further enhance the quality and standards of medical education in India by aligning them with the global best practices and benchmarks.

It will also enhance the international recognition and reputation of Indian medical schools and professionals; facilitate academic collaborations and exchange and promote continuous improvement and innovation in medical education.

“WFME’s recognition underscores that the quality of medical education in India adheres to global standards. This accolade empowers our students with the opportunity to pursue their careers anywhere in the world,” said Dr Yogender Malik, Member of the Ethics and Medical Registration Board and Head Media Division at NMC.

WFME is a global organisation dedicated to enhancing the quality of medical education worldwide. WFME's accreditation program plays a pivotal role in ensuring that medical institutes meet and uphold the highest international standards of education and training. It has developed a global recognition program for the accreditation of basic medical education.

