Home Nation

Odisha CM Patnaik says BJD strongly supports Women Reservation Bill 

Earlier, the BJD had issued a three-line whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs to remain present in the House and support the passage of the Bill.

Published: 21st September 2023 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

BJD chief and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Agencies

BHUBANESWAR:  Ruling BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said his party strongly supported the Women Reservation Bill tabled in Parliament.

"As you know, my party has always promoted the Women Reservation Bill in the Assembly and elsewhere. I hope it will be passed shortly," Patnaik told reporters here.

Earlier, the BJD had issued a three-line whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs to remain present in the House and support the passage of the Bill. A three-line whip is a strict instruction to attend and vote according to the party’s position, a breach of which would normally have serious consequences.

Notably, the BJD has long been pushing for the Bill and made a strong pitch for its passage in both Houses. Senior BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab said Odisha is a model state for women’s quota as former CM Biju Patnaik had first introduced 1/3rd reservation for women in panchayat and urban local body elections in 1991. Thereafter, the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments were brought to ensure reservation for women in local body elections in all states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Women Reservation Bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp