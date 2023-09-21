Officials say India-Canada military ties to stay intact amid rising tensions between both nations

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The political standoff is not going to affect the military ties between India and Canada, military officials of the two countries have said. The deputy chief of the Canadian Army will be attending the Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs’ Conference (IPACC) next week.

Terming the country an “important partner” in the IPACC journey, Major General Abhinaya Rai, additional director general of strategic planning, said the recent diplomatic row would not impact the two countries.

“The Canadian (deputy) chief is coming here along with his delegation. When we look at the relationships with some of our neighbours... We may have had a standoff but we continue to engage them at all levels, be it military or diplomatic. And I am referring directly to China here,” Rai said at a curtain-raiser to the conference.

The Canadian Army will be represented by its deputy commander Major General Peter Scott who will join a two-day event beginning September 26. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had on Monday alleged that there is a “potential link” between the Indian government and the killing of pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. India on Tuesday rejected the Canadian PM’s claim.

“We have seen and rejected the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as well as the statement by their foreign minister. Allegations of the Government of India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated,” said India’s foreign ministry.

Along with the 13th edition of the IPACC, India and the United States will also co-host the Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar (IPAMS) and Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum (SELF), a three-day conference of Chiefs of Armies and delegates of 35 countries in New Delhi from September 25 to 27. This will see over 150 delegates participate in various plenary and round-table sessions.

The central theme for this forum is “Together for Peace: Sustaining Peace and Stability in the Indo-Pacific Region.” As per the Indian Army, the conference will provide an opportunity for Army chiefs and senior-level leaders from land forces, primarily of the Indo-Pacific region, to exchange ideas and views on security and contemporary issues. “The core effort of the forum will be to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” it said.

Indian diaspora in Canada polarised, students anxious about future

The Indian diaspora is polarised in Canada and Punjab students planning to leave for that country are a worried lot following the Sikhs For Justice’s threat to the Hindus. “We are now seeing full-scale Hinduphobia,’’ said Vijay Jain a spokesperson for Canadian Hindus for Harmony.

A student from Jalandhar said he might be denied a student visa. Many students say their parents’ money will be wasted. Gurpreet Singh, a consultant, said: “Every year, 40% of international students migrating to Canada are from India. The Canadian government cannot ignore such a substantial source of income. At present, it appears a few students might be affected.’’

