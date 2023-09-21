Parties outside NDA, INDIA mull formation of third front in Bihar for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Parties which are not part of any alliance may come together to form a third front in Bihar in order to challenge both the NDA and INDIA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

These include Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM. The BSP has announced that it would contest the elections alone but it may also join the group.

Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) has not formally joined the NDA after snapping its ties with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD (U). If the RLJD is not given an ‘adequate’ number of seats and Kushwaha's demand is not conceded in the NDA, he may also be tempted to explore the possibility of joining the third front with the objective of getting more seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Bihar JAP president Raghavendra Singh said, “Our ideological background and political ideology are very close to that of ‘INDIA’. In such a situation, we want to go with ‘INDIA’.”

The JAP leader said that his party was waiting for a response from the opposition alliance and a decision would be taken only after that. “Leaders of small parties are also in touch with us. We are talking to leaders of AIMIM, BSP and VIP. We are still waiting for the decision of the Grand Alliance,” he said.

Sahani has set out on a ‘Sankalp Yatra’ in support of his demand for reservation to the Nishad community. During the Yatra, Sahani is continuously targeting the central government but has kept his distance from both alliances.

On the other hand, state AIMIM president Akhtarul Iman said that his party's priority was to remove those who were in power in the Centre. “Everyone needs to be united to defeat the BJP, but many parties are being ignored in the opposition alliance. In such a situation, the battle cannot be won,” he said.

PATNA: Parties which are not part of any alliance may come together to form a third front in Bihar in order to challenge both the NDA and INDIA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. These include Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM. The BSP has announced that it would contest the elections alone but it may also join the group. Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) has not formally joined the NDA after snapping its ties with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD (U). If the RLJD is not given an ‘adequate’ number of seats and Kushwaha's demand is not conceded in the NDA, he may also be tempted to explore the possibility of joining the third front with the objective of getting more seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Bihar JAP president Raghavendra Singh said, “Our ideological background and political ideology are very close to that of ‘INDIA’. In such a situation, we want to go with ‘INDIA’.” The JAP leader said that his party was waiting for a response from the opposition alliance and a decision would be taken only after that. “Leaders of small parties are also in touch with us. We are talking to leaders of AIMIM, BSP and VIP. We are still waiting for the decision of the Grand Alliance,” he said. Sahani has set out on a ‘Sankalp Yatra’ in support of his demand for reservation to the Nishad community. During the Yatra, Sahani is continuously targeting the central government but has kept his distance from both alliances. On the other hand, state AIMIM president Akhtarul Iman said that his party's priority was to remove those who were in power in the Centre. “Everyone needs to be united to defeat the BJP, but many parties are being ignored in the opposition alliance. In such a situation, the battle cannot be won,” he said.