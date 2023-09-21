Home Nation

Power corridor: President Murmu calls women’s bill transformative

President Droupadi Murmu said the bill would be the most “transformative revolution in our times” for gender justice.

Published: 21st September 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

President Droupadi Murmu

FILE - President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

‘socialist’, ‘secular’ missing in preamble
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday pointed out that the words ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ were missing from the Preamble in the copies of Constitution gifted by the government to the Members of Parliament on Tuesday. As many other opposition leaders also hit out at the government over what they called was a “serious issue” and a “crime”, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the copies carried the original version of the Preamble and that these words were added later after constitutional amendments 

prez calls women’s bill transformative
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the Women’s Reservation Bill, which would provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be the most “transformative revolution in our times” for gender justice. Inaugurating a conference of the national human rights institutions of Asia-Pacific in Delhi, she said, “We have ensured a minimum of 33 per cent reservation for women in local bodies’ elections. A proposal to provide a similar reservation for women in state assemblies and Parliament is taking shape now.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp