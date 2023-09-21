Power corridor: President Murmu calls women’s bill transformative

By Express News Service

‘socialist’, ‘secular’ missing in preamble

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday pointed out that the words ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ were missing from the Preamble in the copies of Constitution gifted by the government to the Members of Parliament on Tuesday. As many other opposition leaders also hit out at the government over what they called was a “serious issue” and a “crime”, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the copies carried the original version of the Preamble and that these words were added later after constitutional amendments

prez calls women’s bill transformative

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the Women’s Reservation Bill, which would provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be the most “transformative revolution in our times” for gender justice. Inaugurating a conference of the national human rights institutions of Asia-Pacific in Delhi, she said, “We have ensured a minimum of 33 per cent reservation for women in local bodies’ elections. A proposal to provide a similar reservation for women in state assemblies and Parliament is taking shape now.”



‘socialist’, ‘secular’ missing in preamble Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday pointed out that the words ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ were missing from the Preamble in the copies of Constitution gifted by the government to the Members of Parliament on Tuesday. As many other opposition leaders also hit out at the government over what they called was a “serious issue” and a “crime”, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the copies carried the original version of the Preamble and that these words were added later after constitutional amendments prez calls women’s bill transformative President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the Women’s Reservation Bill, which would provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be the most “transformative revolution in our times” for gender justice. Inaugurating a conference of the national human rights institutions of Asia-Pacific in Delhi, she said, “We have ensured a minimum of 33 per cent reservation for women in local bodies’ elections. A proposal to provide a similar reservation for women in state assemblies and Parliament is taking shape now.”