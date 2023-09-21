Home Nation

Railways increases ex gratia relief in train accidents by 10 times 

According to the circular, relatives of dead passengers of train as well as manned level crossing accidents will now get Rs 5 lakh whereas those who are grievously injured will be awarded Rs 2.5 lakh.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Railway Board has increased by 10 times the ex gratia payments made in case of death or injury to anyone in train accidents.

The ex-gratia relief was last revised in 2012 and 2013.

"It has now been decided to revise the amount of ex-gratia relief to be paid to the dependents of dead and injured passengers involved in train accidents and untoward incidents," according to a circular dated September 18, which was accessed by PTI.

It added that ex-gratia relief has also been enhanced "to the road users who met with an accident due to railway's prima facie liability at manned level crossing gate accident" and it will be applicable from September 18, ie, from the date of the release of the circular.

According to the circular, relatives of dead passengers of train as well as manned level crossing accidents will now get Rs 5 lakh whereas those who are grievously injured will be awarded Rs 2.5 lakh.

Passengers with simple injuries will get Rs 50,000.

Previously, these amounts were Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

The circular further stated that the dependents of dead, grievously injured and simply injured passengers of untoward incidents will get Rs 1.5 lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

In the previous ex-gratia scheme, this amount was Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

Untoward incidents are offenses such as terrorist attack, violent attack and robbery in a train.

Announcing the additional ex-gratia relief for hospitalization of grievously injured passengers beyond 30 days in case of train accidents, the circular says, "Rs 3,000 per day to be released at the end of every 10-day period or date of discharge, whichever is earlier."

In case of grievous injury in an untoward incident, it said, "Rs 1,500 per day to be released at the end of every 10-day period or date of discharge, whichever is earlier up to further six months of hospitalisation."

"Thereafter, Rs 750 per day be released at the end of every 10-day period or date of discharge, whichever is earlier up to further five months of hospitalisation," it added.

The board has clarified that no ex-gratia relief would be admissible to road users "in case of accident at unmanned level crossing, trespassers, persons electrocuted by OHE (Over Head Equipment).

The Railways Act of 1989 has laid down a compensation liability for death or injury of passengers in train accidents and untoward incidents.

