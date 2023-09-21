Reservoir levels dip as drought looms large in Maharashtra's Marathwada region

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The threat of drought is looming over the Marathwada region of Maharashtra. As per data from the state water resource department, only 33% of live water storage is ready in all 920 small-big dams of the region against 96% storage last year.

The Jayakwadi dam, one of the biggest in Marathwada that supplies drinking and irrigation water to large parts of the region, has only 33% of live water storage against 96% last year. Another dam, Manjara in the region, has only 11% storage against 50% last year.

As per the Meteorological Department of India, out of the total 36 districts of Maharashtra, 13 received less than average rainfall. These districts are Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv, Solapur, Sangali, Satara, Parbhani, Hingoli, Wasim, Akola, and Amarwati. Six of these districts are from the Marathwada region, making them drought-prone.

As per the state water resource department report, all 2,994 dams of the state have got only 69% livestock of water this year against 88% last year. The Marathwada region’s total 920 dams have got the lowest 32% live water storage against 81%.

The state agriculture department in its report stated that out of the 36 districts, the crop production is estimated to be down by 50% in the 16 districts this season. These districts are Nasik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Pune, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Satara, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Buldhana, Akola, and Wasim.

“Due to the scarcity of rainfall, the crop growth is stunted, which has a direct impact on the production of crops. The revenue department’s mid-season assessment stated there would be a 50% reduction in production this year. Besides, the remaining crops are under threat of diseases that will impact the production,” the report said.

