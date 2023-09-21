‘Of 90 secys, how many from OBC community?’: Rahul in LS

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Extending support for the women’s quota bill, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the government for immediate implementation and said that the legislation is “incomplete” without provision for quota for OBCs.

“There is one thing that makes this bill incomplete. I would like to have seen the OBC reservation included in this bill,” said Gandhi. Echoing his party’s view on caste census, Gandhi said that it is the need of the hour to hold a nationwide caste census.

Participating in the debate, Gandhi said that out of 90 secretaries of the government of India, only three are from the Other Backward Classes and control only five per cent of the Budget, which he said was an “insult” to the backward classes.

“It is important that a large chunk of India’s women should have access to this reservation and that is missing in this bill,” he said, adding that the idea that a new census and delimitation are required to implement the bill seemed “strange”.

