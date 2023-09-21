Home Nation

‘Of 90 secys, how many from OBC community?’: Rahul in LS

Echoing his party’s view on caste census, Gandhi said that it is the need of the hour to hold a nationwide caste census.

Published: 21st September 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the debate on the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, Sept 20, 2023. (Photo | Sansad TV)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Extending support for the women’s quota bill, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the government for immediate implementation and said that the legislation is “incomplete” without provision for quota for OBCs.

“There is one thing that makes this bill incomplete. I would like to have seen the OBC reservation included in this bill,” said Gandhi. Echoing his party’s view on caste census, Gandhi said that it is the need of the hour to hold a nationwide caste census.

Participating in the debate, Gandhi said that out of 90 secretaries of the government of India, only three are from the Other Backward Classes and control only five per cent of the Budget, which he said was an “insult” to the backward classes.

“It is important that a large chunk of India’s women should have access to this reservation and that is missing in this bill,” he said, adding that the idea that a new census and delimitation are required to implement the bill seemed “strange”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul GandhiOBC ReservationWomen Reservation Billcaste census

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp