Germany grants counsellor access to baby Ariha

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian child, baby Ariha, who has been in German foster care since September 2021, was introduced to her rituals and traditions after the German government granted counsellor access to the Indian Embassy.

"German authorities granted counsellor access to baby Ariha on August 31. The interaction with the child included the relevance of cultural immersion with a view to enable the child to remain connected with Indian traditions and culture," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told this newspaper.

Bagchi further assured that the Indian government is in constant engagement with the German authorities on this case to safeguard the child.

Besides, resources related to Indian festivals and customs were provided by the Indian embassy to keep the child in touch with her faith and culture.

"Resource material relating to Indian festivals, customs and practices were handed over by our embassy with the expectation that the child's caregiver would incorporate the same in her routine to enable her to remain in touch with her faith and culture. We remain in constant engagement with the German authorities on this matter to safeguard the child," Bagchi added.

