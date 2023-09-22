INDIA alliance may face hiccups, but it’ll be sorted: CPI's D Raja

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) D Raja on Thursday sought to downplay the alleged crack in the INDIA (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance) bloc saying that it shouldn’t be blown up. He, however, added that there might be some difficulties but that would be worked out by the top leadership of parties, which have come together to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“In the present situation, all democratic and secular parties want to fight and defeat the BJP. However, in some states such as Kerala and West Bengal, there can be some difficulties, which we may have to confront. All parties are working together and aware of the facts. There is no need to blow up (this issue),’ said Raja at the press conference held to brief about the decisions of the party’s recent national executive meeting.

He was responding to the questions pertaining to the decision of CPI-Marxist (CPIM) not to send its nominee to the alliance’s Coordination Committee.

Despite that the CPIM had agreed to setting up sub-committees for coordination including the 14-member coordination committee for harmony among constituents of the INDIA bloc in Mumbai, it hasn't named any of its leaders for the panel.

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury attended all three meetings of the opposition parties’ group that took place in Patna, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Taking on BJP, Raja further said the formation of the INDIA bloc is a significant step forward in defence of the secular democratic character of our Indian republic and its constitution. “This strong political formation will definitely be able to replace the BJP from the Central and state governments. The CPI will try its level best to strengthen the bloc,” the CPI leader added.

Emphasizing that the alliance is for the 2024 parliamentary elections and not for the state Assembly elections scheduled this year, a senior CPI leader Atul Kumar Anjan, also secretary of the party, stated that the crucial issue of seat sharing would amicably be settled based on understating among coalition partners in the states.

However, another leader, who wished not to be named, said that the INDIA bloc needed to chalk out policies as per the state-specific understanding. On possible differences among the parties of the alliance in future, the left party leader added that it would depend on the outcome of elections in five states—Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram and how the Congress behaves in the coming days.

