Jaipur Diary: Pilot sings a new tune for Gehlot as polls near

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Pilot sings a new tune for Gehlot as polls near

CWC member Sachin Pilot seems to have had a complete change of heart when it comes to the Rajasthan government and CM Ashok Gehlot. At a recent press meet, when asked about his rift with Gehlot, Pilot said, “Sure, our opinions may not always match, but whether it's CM Gehlot or me, we’re all on the same page about one thing - keeping our government in power.” This dramatic shift in tone by Pilot, once a vocal critic of Gehlot, now has got political pundits speculating about his motives. Rumour has it that he’s aiming for maximum party tickets to bolster his support, since Gehlot has an upper hand.

HC delivers jolt to Jaipur’s ex-royal family

Jaipur’s former royal family is reeling from a major setback as the Rajasthan High Court rejected their appeals for ownership of the historic Sawai Mansingh Townhall and the Accountant’s Office, dating back to 180 years. These iconic properties will remain government-owned and are set to be transformed into a museum. The court battle was fierce, with the government asserting its rightful ownership based on a constitutional covenant. The historical context goes back to British colonial era when the government borrowed these sites to maintain them while in use.

BJP veterans may rebel if denied election tickets

The senior leaders of the BJP are growing anxious as election ticket distribution now looms large. The drama started with the feisty, 84-year-old, former Assembly Speaker Kailash Meghwal, who didn’t desist from slamming Union Minister Arjun Meghwal as “the most corrupt” and even sang praises for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Later, the 85-year-old MLA from Jodhpur, Suryakanta Vyas, praised CM Gehlot profusely for announcing a Rs 4 crore donation for a temple renovation and likened him to legendary kings and emperors. The former Bikaner MLA and senior leader Devi Singh Bhati too caused a stir by visiting CM Gehlot’s residence.

