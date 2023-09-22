Maharashtra government takes early steps to mitigate possible drought, guides farmers for better land use

Sudhir Suryavanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In view of the shortage of fodder due to scanty rainfall, the Maharashtra government has issued a resolution and asked the farmers to use the current moisture in the soil to grow the fodder in large numbers so that the state will not face fodder shortage.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had called the meeting on Friday to discuss the measures to mitigate the drought-prone situations in the state. Under the head of the respective district collector, a committee will be formed that will monitor the situation and ensure there is enough fodder for the animals.

As per the State Government issued resolution, even though there is 100 % rainfall, the state faces a 44 % shortage of fodder while this year, the rainfall is likely to be average and below average, so there is a huge shortage of fodder for the animals.

The returning monsoon has started while during main rainy days, the state received average rainfall and August was one of the driest months in history, therefore, the situation is quite grim. “In such situations, the groundwater level was likely to go down speedily in the coming days. Therefore, during the returning monsoon, farmers should sow the fodder crops in large numbers and later use the moisture of the soil to grow it. If this is done, then the state will meet the demand for the fodder,” stated the government resolution.

“This year, the live water storage in state reservoirs is not at a satisfactory level so the land under irrigation will be very less. Then, the open and dry land results in drying up the moisture from the soil and reducing the groundwater table. To avoid such situations, farmers should give priority to early sowing of fodder crops. This is the right time and that should not be missed by the farmers,” reads the resolution.

The state government has recommended farmers sow certain types of fodder crops like corn and jowar because of their utility for the animals and durability. “The state government will provide the seeds for fodder sowing. Government officials will go to the doorstep of farmers and provide them with seeds. The respective district collectors should carry out the mapping and identify the land to grow the fodder. They should also inform the divisional commissioner about the total numbers of animals and availability of fodder.”

