MP traffic police created green corridor to transport organ from Jabalpur to Bhopal

By ANI

JABALPUR: Madhya Pradesh traffic police created a green corridor of around 310 kilometres to facilitate organ transportation between two hospitals in the state on Thursday late evening.

The green corridor was created from Metro Hospital Jabalpur to Bansal Hospital in the state capital Bhopal. Earlier, it was planned to airlift the organ but due to technical issues it was not airlifted, therefore, a green corridor was created.

Jabalpur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP, traffic) Santosh Kumar Shukla said, “As it was earlier decided that the organ would be airlifted from Jabalpur but due to some technical issues, it was decided to take it by road.”

Proper Traffic arrangements would be arranged till the border of Jabalpur by Jabalpur traffic Police and further traffic arrangements would be done by the respective district police, he added.

A 64-year-old man Rajesh Saraf, a resident of Vijaynagar in Jabalpur was declared brain dead after which his relatives decided to donate his body organs.

Photo | ANI

A team of surgeons from Bansal Hospital reached here to perform the operation to collect the organs.

“We received information from Metro Hospital Jabalpur that there is a patient who has unfortunately become brain dead and his family made a very good decision to donate his organs. As soon as we got the information, we talked here and came to know that the patient’s liver was in good condition. After that, our entire team came here via helicopter, successfully removed the liver and now would take it to Bhopal by road through the green corridor,” Liver Transplant Surgeon, Dr Gursagar Singh Sahota said.

They collected the liver and cornea from the patient, he added.

A relative of the brain-dead patient, Piyush Raj Saraf said, “The patient is my maternal uncle. He was suffering from a brain tumour disease and we got his operation done in March this year in Nagpur. During this, the doctor told us that he did not have much time and after the operation his life was normal but the tumour was growing again.”

"On Tuesday, September 19, when Saraf's health conditions worsened, he was brought to hospital. The doctor said that the time was near after which the family members decided together to donate organs so that he could live among them in some other form. Therefore, they decided to donate organs," Piyush Saraf added.

