Nainital High Court forcibly retires three judicial service officers

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Nainital High Court has forcibly retired three officers of the Higher Judicial Service. Following the recommendation of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and the governor's approval, the government has issued an order to forcibly retire the three senior judicial officers.

According to information received from government sources, after the approval of the Governor, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli has issued this order. The notification, posted on the high court website, names Rajendra Joshi, presiding officer of labour court Haridwar, Shamsher Ali, presiding officer of labour court Kashipur and Shesh Chandra, 4th additional district and sessions judge of Dehradun.

"As per the provision laid down in Rule 25(A) of the Uttarakhand Judicial Services Rules, 2004 amended 2016, the Governor has ordered in the public interest that the three judicial officers shall retire from the date of issue of the order," the order mentioned.

The Nainital High Court has already taken action against about a dozen judicial officers on complaints of irregularities and corruption. As part of the action, there have been serious allegations of misconduct, corruption, inducement and misuse of office against judicial officers. Earlier, a woman judicial officer was sacked after an investigation into the harassment of a teenage girl working in the house was proved.

