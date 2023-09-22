Odisha, Bengal, Delhi not implementing PM-JAY despite repeated reminders, centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The centre has been repeatedly reminding states like Odisha, West Bengal and Delhi to implement the central medical insurance scheme AB-PMJAY at the ground level for the benefit of people, said Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Friday.

The three states are the only ones in the country that are not implementing the scheme, touted as the world’s largest government-funded healthcare program, targeting more than 50 crore beneficiaries, she said.

“Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been telling these states to implement this scheme as it benefits the people. Even if the states have their own scheme then also they can adopt the PM-JAY scheme.”

Mandaviya had visited West Bengal last month to review the centrally-funded scheme. He had even then asked the West Bengal government to join the scheme.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) was initially implemented in West Bengal from September 23 2018. However, on January 10, 2019, the state government decided to withdraw from the scheme. Delhi and Odisha never joined the scheme.

A total of 24.30 crore Ayushman cards have been made under the centre’s flagship programme. Under the scheme health cover of Rs. 5 lakh per family per year is given which is a completely cashless and paperless scheme.

Citing an example, the minister said that if a person travels to another state and has a PM-JAY card then they can use it to avail health services during an emergency.

“Only these states have not implemented this scheme. We don’t the reason behind this. We have been continuously requesting these states. Even during virtual conferences (during an event) with their state health ministers we have raised this issue. I am urging them again to implement the scheme,” Pawar said.

On September 13, President Droupadi Murmu launched the Ayushman Bhav campaign, which is being implemented during the 'Seva Pakhwada' (fortnight of service). It began on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 and will continue till October 2.

It is being implemented during the 'Seva Pakhwada' (fortnight of service) which which began on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 and will continue till October 2.

Under the campaign, Ayushman cards are also being created.

The minister said in just five days they have been able to create over 24 crore Ayushman cards.

NEW DELHI: The centre has been repeatedly reminding states like Odisha, West Bengal and Delhi to implement the central medical insurance scheme AB-PMJAY at the ground level for the benefit of people, said Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Friday. The three states are the only ones in the country that are not implementing the scheme, touted as the world’s largest government-funded healthcare program, targeting more than 50 crore beneficiaries, she said. “Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been telling these states to implement this scheme as it benefits the people. Even if the states have their own scheme then also they can adopt the PM-JAY scheme.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mandaviya had visited West Bengal last month to review the centrally-funded scheme. He had even then asked the West Bengal government to join the scheme. The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) was initially implemented in West Bengal from September 23 2018. However, on January 10, 2019, the state government decided to withdraw from the scheme. Delhi and Odisha never joined the scheme. A total of 24.30 crore Ayushman cards have been made under the centre’s flagship programme. Under the scheme health cover of Rs. 5 lakh per family per year is given which is a completely cashless and paperless scheme. Citing an example, the minister said that if a person travels to another state and has a PM-JAY card then they can use it to avail health services during an emergency. “Only these states have not implemented this scheme. We don’t the reason behind this. We have been continuously requesting these states. Even during virtual conferences (during an event) with their state health ministers we have raised this issue. I am urging them again to implement the scheme,” Pawar said. On September 13, President Droupadi Murmu launched the Ayushman Bhav campaign, which is being implemented during the 'Seva Pakhwada' (fortnight of service). It began on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 and will continue till October 2. It is being implemented during the 'Seva Pakhwada' (fortnight of service) which which began on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 and will continue till October 2. Under the campaign, Ayushman cards are also being created. The minister said in just five days they have been able to create over 24 crore Ayushman cards.